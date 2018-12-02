Man shot to death Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore; two women shot in Southeast

A man was fatally shot in the head and torso Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

About 8 p.m., police found the man in the 2200 block of Christian St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, after being called for a report of a shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or to share tips with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The man was at least the fourth homicide victim in Baltimore in two days.

A Harford County woman was stabbed to death early Saturday morning after rolling down a car window to give another woman money, police said. Saturday evening, two men were killed in a triple shooting.

Also Sunday night, two women were shot in the legs in the Ellwood Park area of Southeast Baltimore. About 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of North Curley Street, where they found the first victim. Half an hour later, police found the second victim in the 2900 block of Pulaski Highway, about a block away. Both women were transported to hospitals.

Anyone with information about those shootings is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance