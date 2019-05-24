'We're opening the doors': You can now search the on-time rates for each MTA bus route online

The Maryland Transit Administration unveiled a searchable online database Thursday that provides bus passengers and the rest of the public with the ability to view and track on-time rates of each of the agency’s bus routes, a transparency step long sought by advocates critical of the agency’s reporting.

Nearly 30% of the buses across the system did not arrive on time May 9, the most recent date for which data was available on the “Performance Improvement” page as of Thursday. The tool will expand to the MTA’s MARC and light rail services in July and the Baltimore Metro Subway in the late fall, said MTA administrator Kevin Quinn.

“We’re opening the doors to all the information — the good, the bad and the ugly,” Quinn said during a presentation at a crowded Baltimore Transit Choices Coalition meeting at the Impact Hub in Station North on Thursday morning. “Here it is, everybody.”

The room — full of mass transit advocates often critical of the MTA — burst into applause.

“We’re not where we need to be,” Quinn added, referring to the on-time rate, “but it’s going up.”

The new site, designed with a mobile interface, is part of a larger shift in the MTA toward using technology and real-time data to track buses and improve the system, the administrator said. The MTA’s Bus Operations Performance Squad [“BOPS”] gathers the data and meets for two hours every other week to discuss how to solve problems on its worst-performing routes.

About 30 percent of MTA passengers now buy tickets with its CharmPass ticketing app, Quinn said, which can be used for all its services and includes free transfers between services under 90 minutes.

Having access to the route-by-route data will allow riders to see for themselves how well their routes are performing, whether bus-only lanes are improving on-time rates and many other metrics, said Brian O’Malley, president of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, who had been urging the release of the data for years.

“Riders want the buses to be on time,” he said. “For that to happen, we need the MTA to be transparent about the reliability of the service we have now. In business, they say what gets measured gets fixed.”

He cheered the new online tool as a “positive development,” especially the graphs that show how the on-time rates have changed over a span of time.

“I love that it lets you pick a start and end date,” he said. “Their charts and graphs and tables are good. I like those a lot.”

Brian Seel, a software engineer who lives in Upper Fells Point, used the MTA’s open-source data to build his own route-by-route database.

He noted that the agency widened its definition of “on-time” from a six-minute window (between one minute early and five minutes late) to a nine-minute window (two minutes early to seven minutes late).

That adjustment inflated the overall on-time rates up from 52.2% to 67.8% for the month of April, he wrote in his analysis. Seel noticed a 2-3% difference in on-time rates between his database and the MTA’s, which he attributed to his measuring arrival times and the agency measuring departure times, among other technical differences between the two databases.

“I’ve been playing with this about a month now,” he said. “Every time I look at some data, there’s a new question or answer.”

When he recently saw three CityLink Brown route buses bunched on Broadway, he was able to look at the GPS data to find out why: One of them had started on a spur route and joined the other two in downtown traffic.

Dips in bus speeds on the CityLink Navy route on Charles Street, despite the presence of a bus-only lane, indicate delivery trucks and other violators parking in or illegally using the lanes, he said.

“Those are interesting things we can start tracking over time,” Seel said. “The change over time is going to be the most interesting story.”

The GPS trackers on the MTA’s bus fleet display each bus’ real-time location on the Transit app for passengers and have indeed helped the agency pinpoint problem areas, where congestion or bus-bunching is occurring, Quinn said. The MTA Commuter Bus service was added to the app Thursday, he said.

While up to a quarter of the MTA buses’ GPS devices don’t work, the agency has lowered that number from nearly half of them last summer, Quinn said.

“I don’t think the number’s ever going to be zero,” he said, then added with a touch of sarcasm: “We’ve got great streets in Baltimore that mess with the equipment on the buses.”

The real-time location data helps the MTA target enforcement of bus lane violations on the routes having the biggest problems, and the agency is on pace to double the number of citations issued last year, Quinn said.

“We’re trying to take a more targeted approach,” he said, “more scalpel than sledgehammer.”

The MTA also has retrained its “starters,” the employees who assign the buses to their schedules at the beginning of each shift, Quinn said. Combined with the real-time GPS tracking, the move has improved the accuracy of the Transit app to 99 percent, in terms of buses’ locations, he said.

Adding real-time tracking to the system and allowing riders and the general public a window into the data will only help the MTA by giving it the tools to identify problems and improve its service, Seel said.

“Basically, everything the MTA claims about their service, we’re able to verify,” Seel said.

