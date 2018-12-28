Did Kevin Spacey film viral YouTube video in Baltimore?

Did actor Kevin Spacey film his viral video — posted on Christmas Eve as criminal charges were levied against him — in Baltimore?

On Dec. 24, as news broke that the former “House of Cards” star had been charged with groping an 18-year-old man in Nantucket in 2016, Spacey broke his silence in a video posted to YouTube entitled, “Let Me Be Frank.”

The video has since received 8 million views. In it, Spacey delivers a monologue seemingly in the voice of his “House of Cards” character, making references to not “paying the price for something I didn’t do.”

Last year, rumors swirled in Baltimore that Spacey had purchased a condo in the Inner Harbor’s Ritz Carlton Residences — though the actor’s agent and friend Evan Lowenstein later confirmed he, and not Spacey, owned the $5.6 million home.

A tipster called the Baltimore Sun on Friday, saying the kitchen in which Spacey appears in the video was likely the Ritz Carlton condo kitchen.

Image from a video posted on YouTube on Christmas Eve featuring actor Kevin Spacey Image from a video posted on YouTube on Christmas Eve featuring actor Kevin Spacey

The Spacey video, compared with a video tour of the condo posted online by a realty company when the residence was on the market, suggests the backdrop is one and the same — from the kitchen sink and counter at the beginning of the video to the marble wall and range hood, to the distinct shuttered windows.

A message left with Spacey’s Los Angeles-based attorney was not immediately returned, and neither Spacey nor the owner of the condo could be reached for comment Friday evening.

Spacey, 59, who spent considerable time in Baltimore for the filming of “House of Cards,” was charged in a criminal complaint with indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping a man in 2016 on the resort island of Nantucket. The accusation emerged last year amid a series of other sexual assault claims made against the Oscar-winning actor.

Spacey is due in court Jan. 7 on the resort island of Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in a statement Monday. Spacey could get up to five years in prison if convicted.

Image from a video posted on YouTube on Christmas Eve featuring actor Kevin Spacey. Image from a video posted on YouTube on Christmas Eve featuring actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey’s attorneys have not spoken publicly about the case but in a court hearing questioned the evidence. Shortly after the charge became public, the “Let Me Be Frank” video was posted on YouTube, breaking Spacey’s public silence of more than a year.

In a monologue spoken in the tone of his “House of Cards” character who was killed off in the Netflix series, Spacey said: “Of course some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all; they’re just dying to have me declare that everything they said is true and I got what I deserved. ... I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn’t do.”

Lowenstein confirmed to the Baltimore Sun that he, not Spacey, had purchased the Ritz Carlton condo through a trust.

“If people keep saying it’s [Spacey’s] house, I’m going to start asking him to pay the bills,” Lowenstein joked.

The penthouse mansion once belonged to commercial real estate developer Leroy Merritt, who purchased the property in 2007 for $6.1 million, according to land records.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton