Snow forces attractions to close in Baltimore area

Kevin Rector
Looking for something to do on the first snow day of the season in Baltimore? You might want to check first to see if the doors are open at your destination, because the weather has forced some closures.

The National Aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but lots of other city attractions are closed.

Closed are:

The Maryland Zoo

Port Discovery

Enoch Pratt Central Library

Public libraries in Baltimore, Howard, Harford and Anne Arundel counties

B&O Railroad Museum

The American Visionary Art Museum

The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine is also closed — but because of the government shutdown, not the snow.

In addition, public school systems in Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties have canceled activities for Sunday.

