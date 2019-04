James T. Smith, a top aide to Mayor Catherine Pugh, has resigned from his $182,000 job at City Hall.

Smith, a former judge and Baltimore County executive, offered his resignation to acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Friday and Young accepted it.

“Jim offered his resignation on Friday,” said Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young. The acting mayor “thanked him for service and wished him well,” Davis said.

This article will be updated.

