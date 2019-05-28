After holiday, six people shot in Baltimore, one dies, police say

Six people were shot throughout the day Tuesday, leaving one dead, Baltimore Police said.

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, police found a man shot in the torso several times in the Westgate neighborhood in the 200 block of North Bend Road. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Earlier in the day around 12:18 a.m., officers were sent to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Investigators believe the man was shot in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in the 1300 block of Filbert St.

About an hour later at 1:39 a.m, police found a 19-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body after he walked into a hospital. The victim allegedly told investigators he was in the 1300 block of Ponca St. when he was injured.

Then around 2:51 a.m., officers heard gunshots coming from the unit block of W. 21st St. The officers soon found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Later in the morning, around 10 a.m. police found another man at an area hospital who had been shot in the leg. Police said the man was shot in the 3900 block of Barvea Road in the neighborhood of East Arlington.

At 2:45 police responded to an area hospital for a fourth walk-in shooting victim. The 35-year-old male had gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police said because of the man’s injuries, homicide detectives were notified and found that the victim was shot in the 4200 block of Pennington Ave., the second shooting in a single day in Curtis Bay.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating these incidents. Those with information are asked to call 410-396-2100, 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

