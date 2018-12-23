Suspect identified in Fells Point bar shooting

Police are looking for a 48-year-old Baltimore man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cincinnati man early Friday morning in Fells Point.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Phillip Stanley West of the 3200 block of Westmont Ave. in Rosemont, in connection with the death of Rodney Steven Beamon Jr., 32. The Cincinnati man was shot and killed just after midnight Friday in what Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said was “not a random incident.”

The shooting occurred at the Blarney Stone Pub on South Broadway at a time when many of the neighborhood’s bars and restaurants were still open. At a news conference on Friday, Tuggle said police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. He said an argument inside the bar had continued outside, then had been brought back into the bar where the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said West was last seen driving a silver four-door Lexus with a sunroof, Maryland license plate 1CD8188. They said he is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with extreme caution.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (1-866-7LOCKUP).

