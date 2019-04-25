University of Maryland Medical System receives federal subpoena as part of investigation into Baltimore mayor

The University of Maryland Medical System on Thursday received a subpoena for documents in a federal investigation into Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings.

Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesman for the hospital network, said the medical system “has received a grand jury witness subpoena today from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland seeking documents and information from UMMS in order to conduct their investigation of Mayor Pugh.”

“We are fully cooperating with the investigative process,” Schwartzberg said.

Federal law enforcement agents fanned out Thursday across Baltimore, raiding City Hall, the home of embattled Mayor Catherine Pugh and several other locations as the investigation into the mayor’s business dealings widened.

Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, confirmed agents from the Baltimore FBI office and the Washington IRS office were executing search warrants at those locations Thursday morning, as well as at least three other addresses associated with the Democratic mayor. It was the first confirmation that federal authorities, as well as state officials, were investigating the mayor’s activities.

Full coverage: Coverage of University of Maryland Medical System board deals and Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books »

Pugh, 69, is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor for sales of the “Healthy Holly” books. Thursday’s raid marked the first time it was publicly known that federal law enforcement was investigating Pugh, as well.

Citing health reasons, Pugh announced April 1 she was taking a leave of absence amid the growing scandal over the book sales. The Sun reported last month that Pugh was paid $500,000 by the medical system for 100,000 of the books to distribute to schoolchildren, as part of a no-bid arrangement.

Health provider Kaiser Permanente later acknowledged that it paid Pugh more than $100,000 to buy about 20,000 copies of her books during a period when the company was seeking a lucrative contract to provide health insurance to city employees. Others with business before the city, including Columbia businessman J.P. Grant, also wrote checks for the book.

In all, Pugh's Healthy Holly LLC took in at least $800,000 from local entities since 2011, The Sun has reported.

Federal agents executed search warrants at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's home as well as the Maryland Center for Adult Training and other locations on Tuesday, April 25, 2019.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater