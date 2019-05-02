Baltimore Mayor Pugh intends to resign after month on leave amid investigation into her business deals

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh intends to resign Thursday, a month after taking a medical leave amid a growing scandal over her sales of a self-published children’s book series, sources tell The Baltimore Sun.

Pugh’s defiant pledge last month to return to work gave way after federal agents raided her home and City Hall office a week ago. She is expected to become the second Baltimore mayor in a decade to quit in connection with a criminal investigation.

Three sources familiar with the mayor’s plans tell The Sun her departure will be announced Thursday afternoon. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the mayor had not yet made her plans public.

Pugh’s attorney, Steven Silverman, has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. at his downtown office. Two of the sources said Pugh is not expected to attend.

Sources told The Sun on Wednesday that City Solicitor Andre Davis gave Silverman a draft of a resignation letter.

Her options included resigning immediately, leaving at a later date, remaining on leave or coming back to work.

Pugh, once seen as a cleaner option in a city with a history of wrongdoing by politicians, was ultimately overtaken by the public outcry over hundreds of thousands of dollars in deals for her “Healthy Holly” books. They were revealed in a series of articles in The Baltimore Sun that began March 13.

Pugh’s story shifted as she tried to account for first the deal to be disclosed, struck with the University of Maryland Medical System when she was a member of the hospital network’s board. She nonetheless called continued questioning by reporters a “witch hunt.”

Then, after being hospitalized for pneumonia, Pugh apologized for the UMMS sales at a City Hall news conference on March 28. But in the process of apologizing she disclosed that some 40,000 books UMMS had paid for were never produced. And in a bizarre twist, the still seriously ill mayor showed off a line of baby clothes.

The following week, it was revealed that other entities had paid for the books, including health insurer Kaiser Permanente, which made payments during the period it successfully sought a $48 million city contract.

Pugh, saying her health remained poor, announced April 1 that she was going on leave and hasn’t been seen in public since.

Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has been running city government in Pugh’s place. He was cementing his leadership of the city even before last week’s dramatic federal raids.

Before the scandal, Pugh had tried to bring about positive change in Baltimore, but struggled to curb violent crime that reached historic levels before she took office and remained persistently high.

After becoming mayor in December 2016, Pugh quickly worked to implement a federal consent decree to reform the Police Department, only to see officers in an elite gun squad charged in a breathtaking corruption case.

Her choice of police commissioner quit after just months on the job, charged with federal crimes. His resignation began a months-long saga to replace him, which ended days before the first Healthy Holly article was published.

Outside of politics, Pugh worked as a banker and journalist, helped establish the city marathon and the Baltimore Design School, opened a clothing boutique in Pigtown, and served as dean and director of Strayer's Business College, as Strayer University was then known.

Pugh added elected official to her resume in 1999 when she won a seat on the City Council. She was appointed to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2005 and, the next year, was elected to the state Senate. Pugh ran for mayor in 2011 but came in second to Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

The state senator became more widely known to many Baltimore residents during the April 2015 unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody. Pugh, whose district included west-side areas at the center of the trouble, was highly visible on the streets. She sought to quell emotions, urged people to go home and verbally pushed back against the likes of Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera.