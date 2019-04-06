'I'm ashamed of my city': Healthy Holly scandal sends shock waves through Baltimore

It’s not just Healthy Holly. It’s not even just her creator, Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The expanding scandal over the Baltimore mayor and her children’s book business has everyone from shopkeepers to bank presidents, insiders to breakfast-table pundits abuzz over what it says about Baltimore, how it works and for whose benefit. That Pugh, who was a state senator before becoming mayor, was taking money for her books from prominent companies and organizations that got government contracts seems like blatant influence-peddling and pocket-lining to some — especially those who see so much of the city struggling with unaddressed needs.

“There seems to be two basic groups in town, the power people and the everyday people. The power people — the people with money, the establishment — they work together very well,” said longtime community activist Ralph Moore. “People find ways to get influence and connections, and people who don’t have those connections, they don’t get anything, or maybe a few crumbs.

“While they’re being ignored,” he said, “the power people are taking care of themselves.”

It was just over three weeks ago when The Baltimore Sun first revealed that Pugh was among the members of the board of the University of Maryland Medical System who had contracts with the system — in her case, a no-bid deal for it to buy $500,000 worth of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books to hand out to schools.

Complete coverage: Mayor Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal and the University of Maryland Medical System board deals »

Since then, seemingly every day has brought news of another individual, business or organization found to have purchased books or given money to Pugh’s Healthy Holly LLC — among them Kaiser Permanente, Associated Black Charities, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund and the financier J.P. Grant.

“I’m still shell-shocked,” said Joseph Haskins Jr., president and CEO of Harbor Bank of Maryland. “It seems to be something new every day.

“It’s almost like it’s growing legs, or tentacles.”

I'm still shell-shocked. It seems to be something new every day. It's almost like it's growing legs, or tentacles. — Joseph Haskins Jr., president and CEO of Harbor Bank of Maryland

The fallout has been equally swift. Pugh resigned from the medical system’s board, as did other members. Then, citing medical reasons, Pugh took a leave of absence as mayor, with City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young temporarily taking over. Gov. Larry Hogan called for an investigation by the state prosecutor. The city’s Board of Ethics has launched a probe, too. The General Assembly has rushed to pass emergency legislation to reform the medical system board and its contracting practices.

More: Investigations that have been opened or requested in wake of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal »

Pugh, a Democrat, faces an uncertain political future. Up for re-election next year, she began 2019 in a strong financial position with almost $1 million in campaign funds. But some backers are rethinking previous contributions.

Haskins has contributed to Pugh’s past campaigns, but future solicitations will be weighed against the recent news.

“If I had this knowledge beforehand, the answer would have been a clear no,” he said. “But I didn’t have this info.”

As someone who chairs his bank’s board, Haskins is particularly disturbed by how multiple UMMS directors received lucrative contracts to provide everything from pest control to insurance services for hospitals in the system. The insurance company of board member and former state Sen. Francis X. Kelly, for example, generated about $16 million in revenue in recent years from managing insurance and benefits for UMMS hospitals.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

“One of the things we say to our board members: ‘You can’t get on the board and expect to get preferential treatment, a better rate on your CD or mortgage,’ ” Haskins said. “Integrity and honesty are very important for me.

“The Maryland system should be investigated. Someone didn’t have their eye on the ball or finger on the pulse,” Haskins said. “It’s almost like, ‘Join the board and get a reward.’ The mayor is the most visible, but it shouldn’t camouflage or shield other parties that have received these contracts.”

Some residents — reminded daily of the crime, poverty and other ailments that have long plagued Baltimore — are rankled that Pugh’s attention seemingly was diverted to her private business rather than that of the public that elected her.

“It was the deliberate attempt to negotiate money for business favors while the city was suffering,” said Kaye Whitehead, associate professor of communications at Loyola University Maryland and a WEAA radio talk show host.

Whitehead said she had admired what she viewed as Pugh’s political prowess, her ability to play the game, negotiate and get what she wanted for Baltimore. Which makes it all the more heartbreaking to see “the way this leveraging was used — to serve herself, and to serve the interests of the businesses,” Whitehead said.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Mayor Catherine Pugh displayed documents and products relating to her Health Holly book business, and the healthy lifestyle baby products that she promoted, during a City Hall news conference. Mayor Catherine Pugh displayed documents and products relating to her Health Holly book business, and the healthy lifestyle baby products that she promoted, during a City Hall news conference. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

She wonders what kind of advice Pugh has been getting, particularly when she opted for a rather bizarre press conference in which she both apologized for the book sales but also seemingly introduced a Healthy Holly brand extension into baby clothing. Whitehead showed the press conference to students, so they could discuss how to handle, or not, a political crisis.

For even casual observers of the city’s politics, much of what’s transpired just seems baffling.

“Oh, it came up at the brunch table,” said Jessie Gelles, who manages the B. Willow plant store on O’Donnell Street in Canton.

As someone who used to work as a teacher’s aide and well knows the pressing needs of so many classrooms, she can’t believe Pugh’s books were sent unordered to the Baltimore school district and now thousands of copies are sitting unused in a warehouse.