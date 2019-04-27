'A cautionary tale': Supporters say Baltimore mayor's use of business connections helped fuel her political rise — and fall

Catherine Pugh ran for mayor of Baltimore in part on a promise: She would leverage her wealthy connections in the business community to inject money into a cash-strapped city. She would persuade them to bankroll an expansion of summer jobs for teens. She would cajole until they came up with enough money to bring a model anti-violence program here.

Now some in her network of supporters say the same character traits that led to her political rise — her ability to forge alliances with the rich and powerful and her strong-willed insistence that her way is right — have also led to her fall.

As federal, state and local investigations into her business dealings continue, Pugh, 69, has taken a leave of absence as mayor for nearly a month. She has been holed up inside her Ashburton home suffering from pneumonia and emotional distress as her dream job slips away and her reputation is tarnished. She has been accused of no crime but has lost virtually all of her political capital.

“This is a cautionary tale about the coercive influence of big donors and the business community,” said Mark McLaurin, political director of the Service Employees International Union, who considers Pugh a friend.

“Catherine has never wanted anything other than to be the mayor of Baltimore. The real tragedy here is she finally obtained the thing she so badly wanted and now it’s all going away.”

Hauling out boxes of “Healthy Holly” books and documents, federal agents from the FBI and IRS on Thursday executed search warrants at Pugh’s City Hall office, her two houses, and the offices of allies, as the growing scandal consumed the city’s attention, generated national headlines and provoked fresh calls for the embattled Democratic mayor’s resignation.

Friends and allies say they believe Pugh’s production and sale of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books began innocently and then spiraled out of control, upending her mayoralty.

It was just six weeks ago that The Baltimore Sun reported the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board Pugh sat, had paid her $100,000 in 2017 for the clumsily published books — they contain spelling and grammatical errors — to distribute to city school children.

But her story would change.

Within 24 hours, she acknowledged she had been paid $500,000 by the medical system over several years, more than she had initially confirmed. But she pledged there were no more such deals.

As some in city and state government blasted what they called self-dealing, Pugh was unrepentant — and called inquiries into her deals with UMMS a “witch hunt.”

Then it came out that she’d collected at least $800,000 in all from various entities.

Reporting revealed health insurer Kaiser Permanente and Associated Black Charities had bought a total of roughly 30,000 copies of Pugh’s books, paying her nearly $200,000. Pugh voted in 2017 to approve a $48 million contract for Kaiser Permanente to provide insurance to city employees. Associated Black Charities has a deal with the city to manage a $13 million youth fund.

And Columbia businessman J.P. Grant — who has handled millions of dollars in transactions through the city’s master lease arrangement — said his company cut a check for $100,000 to Pugh’s Healthy Holly LLC in October 2016. He said he received a copy of one book but no documentation of how his money would be used.

Kaiser Permanente, Associated Black Charities and Grant have all said that they wanted to help make books about good health habits available to city residents and that their payments had nothing to do with their business with the city.

Some political observers at first thought Pugh could get past the book controversy — do her job, focus on her efforts to address the root causes of crime and hope new Police Commissioner Michael Harrison could stem the violence. If that could happen, the mayor could survive the scandal and win re-election, her supporters as well as some other observers believed.

Clarence Mitchell IV, the radio host known as C4, was among those who initially saw a chance that Pugh could survive the UMMS deals if crime rates improved.

His view changed once it was revealed that Kaiser Permanente had paid $114,000 for the books before Pugh voted to award it the city health insurance contract. Mitchell said that looked like an abuse of her power.

“That was the straw that broke it for me,” he said. “That’s when I said she should resign.”

Mitchell says he thought Pugh would have quit long before now. Instead, for weeks she defiantly said though her spokesman that she planned to return to work, even as calls mounted for her resignation..

“It’s selfish, a self-interested move,” Mitchell said. “It’s hurting the citizens in the meantime. It’s hurting us the taxpayers.”

For state Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who endorsed Pugh for mayor, it was the “witch hunt” comment that troubled him. It sounded like Republican President Donald Trump’s repudiation of federal investigations into Russian election meddling.

“Calling it a witch hunt set off a lot of alarm bells for me,” Ferguson said.

During her successful campaign for mayor — in which business leaders and University of Maryland Medical System officials were large donors — Pugh had presented herself as an ethical alternative to Sheila Dixon, the former mayor and Pugh’s main competition, who’d been forced from office amid scandal. A political action committee backing Pugh circulated a flyer with a manipulated photo of Dixon made to look like a police mug shot, contrasted with a picture of Pugh wearing pearls. (Dixon was never arrested or jailed for perjury and embezzling gifts cards intended for the needy. The mug shot photo was doctored.)