Timeline: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's political career

After two decades in public office and a month on leave, Catherine Pugh resigned from her mayoral seat on Thursday.

Here’s a chronological look back at some key points from her tenure in Baltimore City Council, the Maryland General Assembly and as mayor of Baltimore.

From PR to politics

1999

» After a career in public relations and journalism, Pugh’s political aspirations take root when she wins a seat on the Baltimore City Council.

2001

» Creates the “Fish Out of Water” art program, in which individuals and businesses sponsored 200 sculptures decorated by artists and placed around Baltimore. (A similar effort brought decorated crabs to public places four years later.)

» Founds the Baltimore Marathon.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Pugh speaks at a news conference for the inaugural Baltimore Marathon.

Rise through General Assembly

2005

» Appointed to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

2006

» Elected to the state Senate.

2010

» Founds the Baltimore Design School, a public school for students interested in fashion, architecture and other arts.

» During 2010-2012, Pugh heads the General Assembly’s Legislative Black Caucus.

2011

» Runs for mayor, finishing second to Stephanie Rawlings-Blake in the Democratic primary.

2013

» Pugh, Baltimore Comptroller Joan M. Pratt and two other friends open 2 Chic Boutique, a high-end consignment shop in Pigtown. The shop has been closed since the end of last year, Pratt said last month.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun As chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, Pugh helped lead a 2012 protest of racial profiling following the killing of Trayvon Martin. She and other lawmkers donned hoodies in a show of solidarity with Martin, who was wearing one when he was killed.

» Pugh begins a two-year term as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in February.

» During 2015-2016 she is majority leader of the Maryland Senate.

Early mayoral tests

2016

» Pugh is elected mayor of Baltimore in November, besting former mayor Sheila Dixon in the Democratic primary.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Pugh addressed the surprise overnight removal of Confederate monuments the next morning after the Aug. 16, 2017, Board of Estimates meeting.

2017

» Implements a federal consent decree to reform the Police Department, only to see officers in an elite gun squad charged in a widespread corruption case.

» Pugh draws praise in August when she orders the overnight removal of four memorials from public spaces in Baltimore amid a national controversy over what to do with monuments to the Confederacy.

Scandal over business dealings

2019

» Pugh’s business dealings come under scrutiny after it is revealed she made hundreds of thousands of dollars from sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she served. A series of articles in The Baltimore Sun unveils the book deal beginning March 13.

» Pugh resigns from the UMMS board on March 18, and on April 1 she goes on leave indefinitely from her mayoral post, citing medical reasons.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun At a news conference where she apologized for her book sales Pugh also presented plans to expand the "Healthy Holly" brand to baby clothes and accessories.

» FBI and IRS agents raid Pugh’s homes, Baltimore City Hall and other locations connected to her as part of a federal investigation on April 25.

» After one month on leave and countless calls for Pugh to step down, she resigned from the mayor’s seat May 2.

