Pimlico's neighbors bring fight to keep Preakness to lawmakers in Annapolis

About 60 residents of Park Heights rallied Friday in Annapolis to keep the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in their Northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

“We’re here to fight. We’re all here for that,” said Frances Watkins, 74, who has lived in Park Heights since she was 2 years old. “We are not going to let them take Pimlico.”

The rally in Annapolis came before hearings on two bills that could shape the future of horse racing in Maryland for generations.

The first bill, backed by Mayor Catherine Pugh and other city lawmakers, would require The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico and another track at Laurel Park, to meet with city and state officials about a plan for an ambitious redevelopment of Pimlico, at a cost of more than $400 million. That proposal would keep the Preakness in Baltimore, while adding other entertainment options, housing and shops to the Pimlico property.

The second bill, backed by The Stronach Group, would help fund a $120 million redevelopment of Laurel Park, into what Stronach officials have called a “super track.”

The company sees Laurel Park as the future home of the Preakness, which it owns, even though state law mandates Baltimore be the home of the second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Stronach Chief Operating Officer Tim Ritvo has said he understands why people in Park Heights are opposed to moving the race, but believes they should be excited about other opportunities for a large property that is ripe for redevelopment,.

On Friday, the Park Heights residents chanted in opposition to a change of venue for the race with a clear message that their neighborhood is on the rise and should remain its home.

“Ain’t no stopping us now, we’re on the move! Park Heights! Park Heights!” the residents chanted.

Pugh briefly joined them and said removing the Preakness from its home made no sense.

“The Preakness belongs in Baltimore. Historically, it is a part of Baltimore,” she said. “You don’t hear Kentucky talking about moving the Kentucky Derby out of Louisville. It doesn’t make any sense.”

The Kentucky Derby is the first race in the Triple Crown.

Pugh said the Preakness generates $33 million a year for Baltimore, which needs such economic anchors. Moving it, she said, would be “ridiculous.”

Residents agreed.

Watkins said her family has always been connected to Pimlico. Her father died there after winning a big amount of money while playing the horses, and then suffering a heart attack, she said. And she still remembers race days as a child, when her mother would prepare codfish cakes and salmon cakes that she would sell to the jockeys.

The race still means big business for local residents — which is something they need, she said.

“It goes back ever since I was a little girl,” she said. “We need the money for our community.”

A new study by the University of Baltimore’s Jacob France Institute, released Friday, said the Preakness would generate $52.7 million in economic activity each year if the race remains at a rebuilt Pimlico.

Ella Scovens, 79, a resident of Park Heights for 35 years and a great-grandmother, said Pimlico has a legacy in Baltimore that local residents helped build and that cannot just be ripped away.

“We worked hard to get it, and we need to keep it,” Scovens said. “We work hard, we deserve it and it’s a historical place.”

Scovens said she fears that losing the Preakness will mean further deterioration of the surrounding community — undercutting efforts by local residents and the city to move in the opposite direction.

“You’ve got a whole lot of senior folks, working hard, keeping up our properties to leave for the next generation,” Scovens said. “And we’re on the move. We deserve to keep the Preakness.”

John Henderson, president of the Holy Nativity St. John’s Development Corp., which does work in the neighborhood, said many people have a vested interest in keeping the race in Park Heights.

“It’s one of the biggest economic engines in the community,” he said.

If it were to leave for Laurel, he said, “the question becomes: What do we do with the largest vacant lot in Baltimore city?”

