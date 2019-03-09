One injured from third-story jump to escape fire in West Baltimore

One man was seriously injured after jumping from the third story of a West Baltimore home engulfed in flames on Saturday afternoon.

Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said the man suffered serious injuries from his jump to escape the fire, and was going to be transferred to a hospital.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 100 block of N. Poppleton Street at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire had spread throughout the three stories, Skinner said.

The cause and whether any other individuals were in the building are still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

