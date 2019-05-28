Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Baltimore

An Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night by The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Heydi Chavarria is Hispanic and was last seen in Baltimore wearing blue pants, a yellow shirt and white shoes.

The alert says the girl could be in a silver Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate and number that reads 8DM8821. Oscar Jonatan Cruz, 23, is named as an “associated companion.”

Cruz is Hispanic, weighs 184 pounds and is 5 feet 6.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urges anyone with information to call Baltimore Police at 443-902-4824.

