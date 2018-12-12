Study calls for demolishing Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, rebuilding at a cost of $424M

A new Maryland Stadium Authority study calls for demolishing the existing Pimlico Race Track facility and rebuilding at a cost of $424 million, according to a summary of the study’s findings obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The full study, which is set to be released Thursday, aims to design an ideal venue to host the Preakness Stakes and considers several year-round, nonracing uses for the site in Baltimore’s Park Heights area. It recommends adding amenities at the track, such as a grocery store, other shops, a hotel and townhouses.

It recommends “demolition and removal of all existing structures on the site including the tracks, infield, grandstand, clubhouse, equestrian barns and associated infrastructure.”

The tracks at the site would be rebuilt. A new dirt track would be 15/16ths of a mile while the turf track would be 7/8ths of a mile, according to the plan.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was encouraged by the proposal.

“I think it bodes well for Baltimore,” Pugh said.

The Stronach Group, which owns the track, has openly mulled moving the race for years — prompting an outcry from city boosters who see Pimlico Race Course as part of Baltimore’s rich history and potentially a major economic contributor to one of the city’s poorer neighborhoods, if the track were enhanced.

The state of the Pimlico facility, however, presents “significant challenges, which, if not addressed, may threaten its continued existence and the success of the Preakness Stakes,” the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, according to a summary of the study’s findings.

The study found $424 million in work is needed at the track, including $252.2 million for a multiuse clubhouse, $120.5 million for infrastructure improvements, $29.6 million in work on the infield and track, and $21.5 million for demolition.

That’s about $100 million higher than earlier estimates.

The study also recommends the site be divided into four districts around the track that can be used year-round.

On the northeast side of the track, there would be a mixed-use development that could include a hotel; on the northwest side, there would be homes and commercial businesses; on the southwest side, there could be a supermarket and other stores, and on the southeast side, thee could be a senior living and apartments, according to the study’s recommendations.

The track itself would be renovated so the infield can be used for athletic and entertainment events.

The study does not include a cost estimate or an economic impact analysis for the nonracing land-use opportunities.

The study recommends city officials, state officials, the Maryland Jockey Club and The Stronach Group, which owns the track, enter into formal negotiations about the next steps.

The stadium authority last year released the first part of its study, which said a renovation of the dilapidated track would cost between $250 million and $300 million. The second phase was to include analysis of the neighborhood surrounding the track and of possible nonracing uses for the facility.

State Sen. Jill P. Carter, who represents the area, said Baltimore lawmakers must collectively push for a positive outcome for the neighborhood.

“We must use our leverage and collective political capital to ensure the success and longevity of the Pimlico race course,” she said. “Beyond the Preakness, the future of Northwest Baltimore is tied up in the venue becoming an economic engine for the surrounding neighborhoods. The price tag is high but a worthwhile investment in Baltimore City.”

