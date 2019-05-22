'She contributed to the deadly epidemic of addiction': Baltimore pharmacist sentenced for drugs, fraud

A Baltimore pharmacist was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison and five years of probation for various fraud, theft and prescription drugs charges, Maryland State Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Wednesday.

Susan Iwunze Nwoga, 48, will serve five years of her sentence in prison and five years probation, according to a release.

On February 13, Nwoga was convicted of willfully filling fraudulent prescriptions from customers at her Poplar Grove Pharmacy in 2012. Frosh said the controlled substances including Oxycodone, a powerful opioid, and Clonazepam, an anti-anxiety medication, among others. Nwoga collected over $365,000 from submitting claims of payment and reimbursement to Medicaid and other health benefit programs.

A restitution hearing for the Medicaid money Nwoga collected will be held at a later date but Frosh did not specify when.

“Ms. Nwoga purposefully and unlawfully distributed prescription drugs,” Frosh said in a statement. “She cheated the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and she contributed to the deadly epidemic of addiction in our state.”

