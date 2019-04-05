Portion of Baltimore-Washington Parkway near I-695 to close next weekend

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of Route 295, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, near the Baltimore Beltway during the weekend of April 12-14 so workers can demolish the Annapolis Road Bridge superstructure.

The closure will begin Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. for both north and southbound traffic between Bush Street and I-695 with detours in effect. This portion of the highway will remain closed until 5 a.m. April 15.

Southbound Russel Street traffic headed to Route 295 will be detoured onto I-95 south and all northbound 295 traffic will be diverted onto I-695 to I-95 north.

Several access ramps to Route 295 will be closed during the weekend including: Southbound I-95 ramp to 295 south; eastbound Monroe Street ramp to 295 south; Manokin Street ramp to 295 south; Annapolis Road ramp to 295 south; and I-695 exit ramps to MD-295 north.

Department officials warn there could be delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and along detour routes.

A new traffic pattern is planned for mid-April that includes single lane closures near the work site through the fall of 2020. More information can be found at 295TripleBridges.com.

