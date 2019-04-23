Baltimore-Washington Parkway to close this weekend for Annapolis Road Bridge demolition

Baltimore-Washington Parkway will close Friday night through early Monday morning as crews are set to demolish the Annapolis Road Bridge.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wrote in a news release Tuesday that the commuter road will be closed to through traffic between Bush Street and Interstate 695 starting at 9 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday. The department said detours will be in effect, weather permitting.

The department is looking to replace the Annapolis Road, Maisel Street and Waterview Avenue bridges over Route 295 by 2023.

All weekend traffic heading toward Route 295 from Russell Street will be diverted to Interstate 95 South while northbound I-295 traffic will be detoured to I-695 to I-95 North.

Once the road reopens Monday, the department wrote, “full-time single lane closures will be in effect along both northbound and southbound MD-295 in the vicinity of the Annapolis Road Bridge. The traffic pattern is set to be reduced to two lanes through the fall of 2020, the department wrote.

More information about road closures can be found at http://295triplebridges.com/.

