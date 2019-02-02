Two residents injured, officer treated for smoke inhalation in Baltimore nursing home fire

Two residents were injured in a fire Saturday at a Cross Keys nursing home and one officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said the injured residents are in stable condition after having been transported to a hospital for treatment after a 2 p.m. fire broke out at the ManorCare assisted living center in the 4600 block of Falls Road. The officer was treated on the scene but not transferred to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Skinner said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, no fire or smoke was visible but when they entered the second floor of the three-story nursing home, they were immediately hit with an immense amount of smoke, Skinner said. The fire was contained to one unit, in part, by a working sprinkler system, she said.

Residents on the first two floors were evacuated and those on the third floor were told to shelter in place as firefighters put out the blaze, Skinner said.

Skinner said the extent of the injuries received by the two residents is unknown. It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents live at the ManorCare facility.

