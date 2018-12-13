Stadium authority proposal for new Pimlico leaves open question of how to pay for rebuild

The Maryland Stadium Authority on Thursday proposed replacing the faded Pimlico Race Course with a stylish — and costly — track designed to open up its amenities to the surrounding community year-round and encourage development in a distressed area of Baltimore.

The plan for the 148-year-old home of the Preakness Stakes, Maryland’s largest and splashiest sporting event, includes a four-level clubhouse and plaza area called the Palio — named after the Palio di Siena horse race in Italy — and a new track and infield positioned to open the site up further to the public.

The three-year proposal was endorsed by Mayor Catherine Pugh and would achieve city officials’ objectives of keeping the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in Baltimore, making the 110-acre campus accessible during nonracing days and potentially transforming the nearby neighborhoods.

In the city’s vision for the track, the plaza would be built “to serve as a scenic saddling area during Preakness Week and to serve the community the rest of the year with public concerts, performing arts, festivals and open-air markets,” said a mayor’s office release. It said a clubhouse would stage social and civic events, afterschool and summer programs, meetings, drone racing, eSports and other activities.

But nobody was stepping up to pay for it.

The study found $424 million is needed for the racecourse project — about $100 million higher than earlier estimates. The cost includes $252.2 million for the clubhouse, $120.5 million for infrastructure improvements, $29.6 million in work on the infield and track, and $21.5 million for demolition.

With a high price tag, The Stronach Group — the Canadian horse racing conglomerate that owns Pimlico and Laurel Park — could seek to move the Preakness to Laurel Park, which the company has been upgrading. Any move of the Preakness would need a change to state law which, barring a disaster, requires the race to be run in Baltimore.

The study doesn’t recommend who should pay for Pimlico’s demolition and rebuild, but suggests city and state officials and The Stronach Group enter into formal negotiations about the next steps.

The Stronach Group declined to address Thursday whether it would consider a public-private partnership to rebuild Pimlico.

“Our decision about a capital investment in Pimlico, or any of our other properties, will depend on a full review of the capital and operating needs of the racing industry to ensure a financially viable future for Maryland racing,” the company said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun obtained a summary of the report Wednesday that included the price tag and an outline of the proposal. The stadium authority released the full report Thursday.

City officials were quick to point out that at least $100 million of the estimated $424 million would need to be spent on water pipes, sewage pipes and other needs — plus Pimlico’s demolition — to make the area fit for development, even if the track disappeared.

But Pugh and others were holding out hope that the Preakness would remain.

“It's time for the city, the state and the (Maryland) Jockey Club to get back in a room and find the best path forward," said William Cole, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

Cole said the city is in the midst of a plan to acquire and demolish vacant properties in the area and solicit developers.

“There is active development interest right now in Park Heights,” he said.

The racetrack is surrounded by six neighborhoods. Pimlico Good Neighbors incorporates the racing complex and houses to the west, which are adjacent to Arlington; Glen sits northwest of the track, with Mount Washington to the northeast; Levindale is situated east of the course; and Central Park Heights lies to the south.

Many residents have been following the Pimlico drama for years.

Ralph Holloway, 66, said he would like to see the track remain as it is, but he supports redevelopment if it benefits surrounding neighborhoods.

“I’m for it, as far as development to lift the community up,” said Holloway, who grew up in the neighborhood and has lived there more than 50 years. “We need to be uplifting the neighborhood, instead of tearing it down.”

It's not clear how much appetite the state has to help with funding.

“I don’t know where you’re going to get all that money, and how it’s going to be divided up,” state House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch said.

“The Preakness is identified with Baltimore, as well as the rest of the state. The question is: ‘How do you fund all of that?’” Busch said. “Certainly, the mayor and the governor have to be the ones that have to collaborate on doing most of that. But you also have to remember, all that property is owned by The Stronach Group, so it’s a little complex.”

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

