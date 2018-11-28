MTA Holiday Bus to offer free rides through Dec. 20

The Maryland Transit Administration will offer free rides on its specially decorated Holiday Bus, featuring Santa Claus and his elves, on weekdays from Wednesday through Dec. 20, the agency announced Tuesday.

While the Holiday Bus’ schedule will vary each day and won’t be released in advance, passengers can track it using the Transit App or by following the MTA on Facebook or Twitter for clues on its location.

“This is a special time of year to thank our riders and wish them a happy and joyous holiday season,” MTA CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “I’m always thrilled to meet and speak with passengers and see the faces of children light up as they board our Holiday Bus.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6