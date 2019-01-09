MTA: Man struck, killed by train at Baltimore's Upton Metro station

A man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday at the Upton Metro SubwayLink Station, according to Maryland Transit Administration officials.

Upton Station has been closed so MTA police can investigate the incident, spokeswoman Sandy Arnette wrote in an email. The deceased man has not yet been identified.

Metro SubwayLink is single-tracking trains between the Penn-North and State Center stations. Buses are also running to accommodate passengers.

“Metro SubwayLink is currently experiencing delays in east and westbound service due to police and emergency personnel activity at Upton Station,” the MTA tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Shuttle Bus Service is now in place to accommodate passengers between Penn-North and State Center Stations. Thank you for your patience.”

