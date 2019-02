A person was struck by a metro train Monday morning in West Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police were called to the Penn-North Metro SubwayLink station at 1601 W. North Ave. at about 8:42 a.m. for a report of a person who had been hit by a train, police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said.

The person’s condition was not immediately available.

This article will be updated.

