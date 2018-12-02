Mercy High School coach charged with sexual abuse of a student

A former Mercy High School coach has been charged with sexual abuse of a student, the president of the all-girls Catholic school said Sunday night.

Ernest Jackson, a 30-year-old Rosedale resident, is charged with four sex offense counts and is being held without bond, court records show. Jackson could not be reached and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

Jackson is a former part-time coach for Mercy’s indoor track, outdoor track and soccer teams, President Mary Beth Lennon said in a message posted to the North Baltimore school’s Facebook page.

Lennon said school officials were notified just before Thanksgiving “that a part-time coach had engaged in the sexual abuse of a student.” They notified authorities and then learned Friday that Jackson had been criminally charged.

“Be assured that we routinely review our policies and procedures around child protection and we provide training to ensure that safeguards are in place to protect our students,” Lennon wrote. “As always, anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse is urged to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

Jackson is scheduled to appear in District Court for Baltimore City on Dec. 26.

