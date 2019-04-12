MDOT plans major lane closures this weekend for Baltimore city, county roadways this weekend

Maryland Department of Transportation is planning several major lane closures over the weekend to roadways across Baltimore city and county, according to a Friday news release.

Starting Friday in Baltimore County, the State Highway Administration plans to close one of three lanes on the outer loop of I-695 between Baltimore National Pike and Frederick Road until Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers can also expect double lane closures over the weekend between midnight and 5 a.m. each morning, the release states.

The closure is prompted by plans to tie in the new Edmonson Avenue Bridge and corresponding ramps, which have been closed for months and are scheduled to open Monday, according to the release.

In Baltimore City, I-895’s northbound tunnel is also scheduled to close Friday until early summer as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The southbound tunnel will be converted into two-way operation to accommodate traffic, the release states.

