Baltimore job training center raided by feds has gotten hundreds of thousands in grants, is run by convicted thief

The job training nonprofit raided Thursday by federal agents as part of an investigation into Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is run by an executive director who was convicted of stealing $852,000 from a previous employer, court records show.

The Maryland Center for Adult Training, also known as MCAT, has received hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past decade from city, state and federal government agencies to provide training for men and women to become certified nurse assistants and medical technicians.

Since Pugh became mayor in December 2016, the city has awarded the organization $28,649 — mostly from a federal Department of Labor program and local casino money — to provide nurse training through last June. But MCAT’s approval to conduct that training expired in May, according to the Maryland Board of Nursing.

The nonprofit has not reapplied for certification. Nonetheless, Baltimore officials in October entered into a lease agreement in which the city is renting space to MCAT to conduct training out of an office in the 4900 block of Park Heights Ave. — which federal agents raided Thursday. Documents prepared for the city’s spending board, which approved the lease Oct. 3, stated that MCAT was “certified by the Maryland Board” to train people to become nursing assistants.

Officials at the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, which oversees the city’s agreements with MCAT, did not respond to requests for comment.

Pugh sat on MCAT’s board of directors from as early as 2001 through 2016, sometimes as its chairwoman, according to various government records. During that time she served as a City Council member, a state delegate, a state senator and Baltimore mayor.

Three people listed as board members on MCAT’s website — Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White — had city government jobs in the Pugh administration until Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young fired them this week.

State records show that Roslyn Wedington has been an administrator at MCAT since July 2013, and she became executive director last year.

Wedington was previously known as Roslyn Hebron, her married name until she divorced in 2009, government records show. In 2004, Hebron pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to theft of $851,167 while working as a bookkeeper and secretary for a prominent Park Heights dentist, Dr. Ernest Colvin, who died in 2015. She was ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution and received a seven-year suspended sentence and five years of supervised probation. She violated her probation by failing to pay the $200,000 in restitution, court records show.

“Between January 1996 and June 15, 2002, she stole $851,167 from Dr. Colvin’s accounts,” according to court documents. “She accomplished this by writing checks to herself or her creditors and putting a different name and amount on the check register. She would give the checks to Dr. Colvin to sign with a smaller amount and then add a thousand to it.”

Because “Hebron reconciled the checking account, she was able to cover the theft.”

“The theft was discovered when Dr. Colvin came in on a Saturday and opened his bank statement and found several very large checks written to Roslyn Hebron that he did not authorize,” court records state.

Baltimore city’s current inspector general, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, worked on the case when she worked as a prosecutor in the Baltimore State’s Attorney office. Cumming is currently investigating contracts approved by the city’s spending board since Pugh has been mayor. The city awarded funds to MCAT during that period.

Wedington did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The raids by federal agents on Thursday of Pugh’s home, the MCAT offices, Brown’s home and other sites associated with the mayor came as the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office has been investigating her sales of “Healthy Holly” children's books to various nonprofits and companies that do business with the city. While she sat on the board of directors for the University of Maryland Medical System, Pugh sold 100,000 copies of the book to the hospital network for $500,000 in a no-bid deal.

It is not known what prompted federal agents to raid MCAT’s offices.

The Maryland Center for Adult Training has been a fixture in the job-training market in Baltimore since as far back as 1998, when it was incorporated as the Maryland Center for Arts & Technology and had its offices at the Hoffberger Foundation in Towson.

Its original board included LeRoy E. Hoffberger, the Baltimore philanthropist and co-founder of the American Visionary Art Museum, and former state schools superintendent Nancy Grasmick, according to state records.

Pugh appears on the group’s federal tax forms as a board member beginning in 2001. The resident agent for the nonprofit listed in state incorporation documents changed to Pugh in 2006, according to state records that contain Pugh’s signature.

MCAT is regulated as a professional career school by the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Commission records show MCAT has placed nursing assistants at several area hospitals, including the University of Maryland Medical Center, the UMMS flagship.