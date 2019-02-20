Bike racks now available on most weekday MARC trains, Maryland Transit Administration says

Let there be bikes.

The Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday that it had completed the installation of new bike racks on 35 MARC Train rail cars. The move will allow train riders to bring full-size bicycles on most weekday rush hour Penn Line trains.

Previously, only fold-up bikes were allowed on weekday trains.

It’s about a year late. In 2017, MTA announced that it would be spending nearly $200,000 to add bike racks to its daily commuter trains. At the time, officials said they hoped to have at least one car equipped with bike racks on every train by spring 2018. An MTA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about why the installation had taken so much longer than expected.

The new bike racks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Train riders should look for a bicycle symbol on the MARC schedule to see which trains have bike racks installed. A green light on the outside of the car indicates that it has a bike rack. Passengers who can’t find an available bike rack will need to wait for the next train with bike racks.

Folding bikes, however, are accepted on all MARC trains.

