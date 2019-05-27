100 years of gratitude: Veterans and families remember Baltimore World War I soldier on Memorial Day

During a crucial offensive in France late in World War I, as a unit of the Maryland National Guard was being stalled by enemy machine-gun fire, a young soldier from Baltimore volunteered to go over the top and attack.

Private Henry G. Costin, 20, led a team of volunteers into the teeth of the barrage, firing his automatic rifle into the German nest and and continuing to operate it after being hit multiple times.

Costin died of his wounds, but his act of bravery allowed for the capture of 100 enemy soldiers and the completion of the mission — one reason he was awarded the first Medal of Honor in the history of the legendary Maryland-based 29th Infantry Division and why local soldiers and their families celebrate his memory to this day.

More than 50 people were in attendance Monday to witness the laying of wreaths at Costin’s grave at Loudon National Cemetery, marking the 100th straight Memorial Day on which he has been so honored.

The guests also saw a presentation of colors by the Maryland National Guard Honor Guard, heard patriotic speeches and watched the unveiling of a bronze plaque from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs thanking not just fallen veterans but also their families for their contributions to the cause of freedom.

The department, which operates 136 national cemeteries in 40 states, is dedicating identical plaques at each location this month.

Costin’s niece, Laurel Costin Bodie of Timonium, helped place two wreaths in honor of Costin on a sun-splashed morning.

Bodie, 75, said she grew up hearing stories about her late uncle, who was killed before she was born but whom her grandmother — Costin’s mother, Lizzie Costin, a Baltimore seamstress — recalled with pride at the family dinners she hosted on many Sundays.

Bodie said she remembered that Lizzie Costin kept a photo of Henry, who was her first child, by her bedside for the rest of her life and kissed it every night before going to sleep.

She also said she deeply appreciates the way the members of the 29th Infantry Division and the 5th Maryland Regiment — the Maryland-based units Costin served — have held her uncle’s memory aloft for so many years.

The 29th Division Association and the 5th Regiment Veterans Corps, organizations dedicated to preserving the memories and traditions of those units, jointly sponsor the event each year.

“It’s always overwhelming,” Bodie said after the 90-minute ceremony. “I have so much gratitude that he’s remembered. I automatically think of my grandmother, how proud she was of him and how proud she would be now. And I’m grateful for all the veterans, so very pleased that they’ll all always be remembered.”

Karen L. Brazell of the Department of Veterans Affairs spoke in honor of the fallen and described the plaque program before U.S. National Park Service Ranger Vincent Vaise delivered a stirring address on the histories of the 29th and the so-called “Dandy Fifth,” units whose stories have intertwined over the generations and which have played major roles in U.S. military operations from the Revolutionary War through World War II and more recent conflicts in the Middle East.

It shows the heroism of the average citizen. Private Costin volunteered to do what he did. That’s a big deal. — U.S. National Park Service Ranger Vincent Vaise

Costin, Vaise said, continues to be hailed each year not only because his actions epitomize the sacrifices those units have made, but because he was an ordinary local man who stepped forward of his own volition to serve a cause bigger than himself.

“It shows the heroism of the average citizen,” Vaise said. “Private Costin volunteered to do what he did. That’s a big deal. And to stick it out as he did… he was hit more than once. Plenty of brave men would get hit once and say, ‘that’s enough,’ but he stayed, prioritizing country first so his regiment could get in there.”

Vaise added that Costin is a reflection of “Baltimore pride” — and that the 29th and Fifth venerate his memory because both are in effect inter-generational families, and Costin set a standard in combat in much the same way a patriarch sets a standard of behavior for those who come after him.

It was about halfway through the ceremony when several dozen guests made their way to Costin’s gravesite, where they heard a mournful rendition of Taps and Bodie and her husband, Bruce, formally paid their respects.

About 300 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and other volunteers worked on Friday to place American flags on each of the 7,005 graves at nearly 6,500 grave sites in the cemetery.

Weekend storms had blown some over, and many of the guests fanned out as they walked toward Costin’s grave to put them back where they belonged.

Michael Brophy, director of the Baltimore National Cemetery Complex, which includes Loudon, said that events like Monday’s continue to fulfill their purpose as they have for a century and more.

“Nobody asked them to do that. It was out of respect,” he said.

jonpitts@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonpitts77