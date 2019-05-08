News Maryland Baltimore City

Sewer repair at W. Baltimore and Howard streets to cause partial overnight suspension of Light RailLink service

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will conduct emergency overnight repairs beginning Thursday night to fix a blocked sewer line at the intersection of West Baltimore and Howard streets, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced in a news release Wednesday.

As a result of the repairs, MDOT MTA will need to temporarily suspend Light RailLink service between the North Avenue and Camden stops beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday. Full service is expected to be restored by Friday at 5 a.m.

MDOT MTA will provide a free bus bridge to transport passengers between the North Avenue and Camden Light RailLink stops.

