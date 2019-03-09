Lexington Market's underground vaults hint at past secrets

On and off for more than a century and a half, the tunnels and vaults beneath Lexington Market may have been an ideal place for people to do things they didn’t want other people to know about:

Distilling bootleg whiskey. Lewd dancing. Communist plotting. A snowball fight in July.

All these possibilities were mentioned by Richard Messick, a volunteer with the local history organization Baltimore Heritage. He led a tour Saturday of the caverns beneath the 237-year-old food hall, the nation’s oldest continually operating public market.

“The vaults and tunnels were installed after the Civil War,” Messick told about two dozen history buffs. “We think they originally were used as refrigeration to keep produce and meats fresh. But we still don’t have all the answers.”

Vault tours are conducted the second Saturday of most months except for June, July and August. Baltimore Heritage members are charged $10; everyone else pays $15.

Maryrejahlil Lanier, 26, of Baltimore grew up nearby and as a child often shopped for groceries at Lexington Market. Now a graduate student at the University of Maryland, she didn’t know until recently that the tunnels exist.

“As a student of cultural anthropology, this is my jam,” Lanier said. “What happened in the past determines how Lexington Market and the city will be utilized in the future.”

Founded in 1782 at what then was the far western edge of the city, Lexington Market was, in Messick’s words, “Baltimore’s first suburban shopping mall.”

Vendors in blue Conestoga wagons pulled by teams of up to eight horses sold ham, butter, turkeys and eggs from the 2 a.m. opening bell until noon. That description is charming — but what’s unclear, Messick said, is whether enslaved people were sold alongside the animals and produce.

“I haven’t found a specific mention of it in my research,” he said, “but I wouldn’t be surprised. The slave trade was unfortunately booming back then.”

During Prohibition the underground vaults were raided at least once on suspicion that bootleg whiskey was manufactured in the cave-like chambers. In addition, law enforcement officials from that era suspected that the vaults were being used by Communist sympathizers,

In 1930, U.S. Rep. Hamilton Fish Sr. led a contingent of officers from the U.S. Capitol Police into the vaults, according to news accounts. Fish was searching for a trunk that he believed carried papers pertaining to local Communist activity. He had a bill of lading (a detailed shipping list) indicating that the trunk had been delivered to the market.

But despite two back-to back-raids on subsequent days, investigators came away empty-handed. A Nov. 19, 1930, Baltimore Sun article had a lot of fun at the New York congressman’s expense.

The headline read, “Fish attends Fruitless Raid on Warehouse.” The article characterized the expedition as “a raid that was not a raid — officially, at least” and described “several crates of lettuce were put on the sidewalk [and] appeared to have been thoroughly searched.”

But after that spurt of bureaucratic scrutiny, the vaults apparently fell out of use. For nearly two decades everyone seems to have forgotten about them, including the market’s merchants.

Messick said the caverns were unearthed in 1951 during the construction of a parking garage. That discovery and the publicity that followed triggered anecdotes from some of the basement’s former visitors. Pieces of the historic puzzle began falling into place.

“An adult child of one of the vendors remembered having snowball fights in the vaults in the 1920s in July,” Messick said. “Kids would pull off handfuls of snow and ice from the refrigeration condensation units.”

In the middle to late 20th century, a part of the vaults was transformed into the Tubbs restaurant and nightclub. Today, visitors pass by such original fixtures as the red leather booths and 1970s-era mirrored walls, plus a sign advertising a crab cake sandwich for $3.10.

Tubbs closed down after running into trouble in 1988 for allowing go-go dancing at night, Messick said. During a later court hearing, the restaurant’s attorney told the judge that the dancers hadn’t engaged in any behavior “that would make a nun blush.”

Those stories fascinate Mikah Zaslow, 28, of Baltimore. An urban planner, Zaslow contemplated the number “201” carved on the granite curbs outside the market. To the left of “201” was number “202” and to the right, “201.” The numbers apparently correspond to stalls assigned to the old-time farmers who regularly brought their harvest to market.

“I’ve been on a few of these tours,” Zaslow said.

“I love getting to go into places that you don’t usually get to see and finding things that are hidden in plain sight but that have historic significance. Those curbs are wild. If you didn’t know where to look, you’d never even know they were there.”

