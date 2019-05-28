Del. Lewis calls on Mayor Young to save East Baltimore bike lane

Del. Robbyn Lewis on Tuesday formally called on Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to save a protected bike lane in East Baltimore she said she feared would be torn out.

In a letter sent to Young, Lewis, a Baltimore Democrat, said she is requesting a “postponement of the deconstruction, or ‘modification’ of a specific segment of the Monument Street protected bikeway located between Aisquith Street and Central Avenue.”

Lewis said she believed a compromise could be reached between city officials, a church near the bike lane and residents of the area who use the protected bike lane.

The delegate said she recently spoke with Young by phone about the matter and agrees that parking for a nearby church must be considered.

“You kindly explained that members of the Foundation Baptist Church, located at 1215 East Monument Street, had contacted you some time in the past to express their objection to the loss of approximately 12 parking spaces resulting from construction,” Lewis wrote.

But the delegate said she disagreed with Young’s contention that Baltimore residents who are black don’t use bike lanes. (Both Lewis and Young are black.)

“I agreed with you completely that our city and state agencies must do better when it comes to timely and inclusive outreach with our African American community, however, I disagreed with your suggestion that protected bike infrastructure is not a concern of African American people,” Lewis wrote.

She pointed out she organized a bike ride Saturday via the protected bike lane on Monument Street that attracted a diverse crowd.

“The beautiful diversity of this group reinforced for me the importance of expanding options for moving around for all people,” Lewis wrote. “About half the participants were people of color — African American, Asian and Hispanic. There is a stereotype that black folks do not ride bikes, but this is absolutely false. ... Mr. Mayor, please halt the deconstruction and bring everyone to the table.”

Young’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Lewis’ letter.

