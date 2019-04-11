Tolls on Key, Hatem bridges to become cashless, Maryland officials say

The tolls on the Francis Scott Key and Thomas J. Hatem Memorial bridges will become cashless, Maryland transportation officials announced Thursday.

The changes are scheduled to take effect in October 2019, according to a release.

“Moving to cashless tolling at the Hatem and Key bridges is just one more example of how Maryland is leading the nation in using technology to reduce congestion,” Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said in a news conference at Maryland Transportation Authority Police headquarters.

The Hatem and Key bridges will be the first in a plan to update Maryland tolling places because of their high percentages of EZ-Pass drivers. Currently 93 and 80% of drivers who cross the Hatem and Key bridges, respectively, use EZ-Pass. Drivers who don’t have EZ-Pass will be sent bills captured by video tolling.

Contracts to update polling stations were approved in February 2018. There currently isn’t a schedule in place for when other MDTA facilities will be converted, according to a release.

Officials touted the benefits of cashless tolling including decreased congestion, reduced car emissions, improved driver safety and rate savings for customers, according to a release.

“Each year, drivers at the Hatem and Key bridges will save $1 million in fuel and 44,000 hours just by not stopping at toll booths,” the release says.

The Key Bridge carries 1.6 miles of the eastern part of the Baltimore beltway over the Patapsco River to Dundalk, with a dozen tolls split between the two directions. It is a major link to the new Tradepoint Atlantic redevelopment in Sparrows Point, the former home of the Bethlehem Steel mill.

The 1.4-mile, four-lane Hatem Bridge spans the Susquehanna River, carrying U.S. 40 from Havre de Grace to Perryville. Tolls are collected only in the eastbound direction.

Both bridges are maintained by the Maryland Transportation Authority.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6