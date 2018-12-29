Kamala Harris considering Baltimore for presidential campaign headquarters, The Times reports

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is considering Baltimore among the possible cities in which to headquarter her likely 2020 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times report.

The rising Democratic star, who was elected in 2016, is considering Atlanta as another viable location for a campaign base, The Times reports.

Harris has made occasional appearances in Maryland politics, most recently endorsing Ben Jealous this summer during his unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign. She also appeared in 2017 at the NAACP convention in Baltimore, where she called for national reform of cash bail and other criminal justice issues.

Harris is one of several progressives rumored to be preparing for a potential campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Prior to her Senate term, Harris served as the 32nd attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed