By the numbers: Baltimore neighborhood where woman was killed helping panhandler challenged by many measures

Johnston Square is the East Baltimore neighborhood where a Harford County engineer was stabbed to death early Saturday morning after she gave money to a woman panhandling in the rain who appeared to have a baby with her.

By many measures, it is one of Baltimore’s most impoverished and challenged neighborhoods, according to the “Vital Signs” report compiled by the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance — Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore. The alliance analyzes data for 55 “community statistical areas” in Baltimore, with Johnston Square falling into the Greenmount East area.

Here are a few points of comparison between Greenmount East and the city as a whole.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, of Aberdeen was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Baltimore after she rolled down a car window to give money to a panhandler, her husband said.

Median income:

Greenmount East: $25,377

Baltimore: $44,262

Percent of children living below the poverty line

Greenmount East: 38.3

Baltimore: 33.3

Percent of family households living below the poverty line

Greenmount East: 24.2

Baltimore: 18.3

Percentage of residential properties that are vacant and abandoned

Greenmount East: 33.5

Baltimore: 8.0

Life expectancy

Greenmount East: 67.7

Baltimore: 73.2

Number of shootings per 1,000 residents

Greenmount East: 3.2

Baltimore: 1.9

Number of gun-related homicides per 1,000 residents

Greenmount East:: 0.7

Baltimore: 0.4

Unemployment rate

Greenmount East: 25.8

Baltimore: 12.8

Source: “Vital Signs 16,” Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance - Jacob France Institute, University of Baltimore, Spring 2018

