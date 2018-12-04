By the numbers: Baltimore neighborhood where woman was killed helping panhandler challenged by many measures

Johnston Square is the East Baltimore neighborhood where a Harford County engineer was stabbed to death early Saturday morning after she gave money to a woman panhandling in the rain who appeared to have a baby with her.
By many measures, it is one of Baltimore’s most impoverished and challenged neighborhoods, according to the “Vital Signs” report compiled by the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance — Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore. The alliance analyzes data for 55 “community statistical areas” in Baltimore, with Johnston Square falling into the Greenmount East area.
Here are a few points of comparison between Greenmount East and the city as a whole.
Median income:
Greenmount East: $25,377
Baltimore: $44,262
Percent of children living below the poverty line
Greenmount East: 38.3
Baltimore: 33.3
Rodricks: Good Samaritan stabbing is another temptation to lose faith in Baltimore. Here's how to keep it instead. »
Percent of family households living below the poverty line
Greenmount East: 24.2
Baltimore: 18.3
Percentage of residential properties that are vacant and abandoned
Greenmount East: 33.5
Baltimore: 8.0
Life expectancy
Greenmount East: 67.7
Baltimore: 73.2
Number of shootings per 1,000 residents
Greenmount East: 3.2
Baltimore: 1.9
Number of gun-related homicides per 1,000 residents
Greenmount East:: 0.7
Baltimore: 0.4
Number of shootings per 1,000 residents
Greenmount East: 3.2
Baltimore: 1.9
Unemployment rate
Greenmount East: 25.8
Baltimore: 12.8
Source: “Vital Signs 16,” Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance - Jacob France Institute, University of Baltimore, Spring 2018