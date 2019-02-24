Jared Kushner's family stake in Maryland rental properties just got bigger

The real estate firm run by the family of White House adviser Jared Kushner has purchased about 6,000 apartments in Maryland and Virginia for $1.1 billion, according to an article published Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

The Kushner Cos. reportedly purchased the portfolio of apartments from Lone Star Funds, a Texas-based private equity firm. The transaction is reportedly the company’s largest purchase since 2007, according to the Associated Press.

A message requesting comment from The Kushner Cos. was not immediately returned Sunday evening.

In Maryland, Kushner Cos. already own nearly 9,000 rental units, most of them in Baltimore County. The New York-based real estate firm began operating in Maryland in 2013 and owns 17 apartment complexes across the state.

In 2017, a Sun investigation found Kushner Cos. to be the most aggressive in Maryland in using a controversial debt-collection tactic, which has judges order people arrested who owe back-rent.

Kushner affiliates have filed at least 1,250 legal actions in the state since 2013. Judges have awarded a total of $5.4 million in judgments against tenants who owed an average of $4,400, The Sun's analysis shows. That includes the original debts, plus lawyers' fees, court costs and interest.

In nearly all of those cases, judges have approved the garnishment of tenants' wages and property, actions that have helped the Kushner-controlled companies collect $1 million so far, that data show.

Three of the portfolio's apartment complexes — Dutch Village in Northeast Baltimore, Carriage Hill in Randallstown and Highland Village in Lansdowne — received $6.1 million in federal rental subsidies designed to help the poor pay rent since Jan. 1, 2015, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Housing Choice vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have helped 268 tenants pay rent at the Kushner properties, finance records show. Apartments rented for an average of nearly $950.

The Kushner Cos. properties generate at least $90 million in revenue annually, according to offering circulars from mortgage giant Freddie Mac, and at least $30 million in profit, according to financing documents provided to investors who hold the mortgages.

