Services planned for Jacquelyn Smith, woman killed in Baltimore after giving money to panhandler

Public and private services are planned for Jacquelyn Smith, the Harford County electrical engineer who was killed over the weekend after giving money to a woman panhandling in East Baltimore, her husband said Tuesday.

A public memorial will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Helping Hands Ministries, 3237 Level Road in Churchville, Keith Smith said.

A private family viewing, followed by a repast, will be held Dec. 15 in Providence, R.I., where Jacquelyn Smith was born, he said.

Smith was fatally stabbed by a man about 12:30 a.m. Saturday through the couple’s rolled-down car window after giving money to a woman in the rain at Valley and East Chase streets in Johnston Square, her husband said.

Police are seeking to identify the man, who approached under the guise of thanking her for giving money to the woman, who appeared to be carrying a baby. Smith’s necklace and purse were snatched, and she died from her wounds two hours after arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Keith Smith said.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, of Aberdeen was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Baltimore after she rolled down a car window to give money to a panhandler, her husband said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6