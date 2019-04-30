Inspector general: Baltimore City employee fired after he downloaded more than 4,000 sexually explicit images

A Baltimore City employee was fired after the city's inspector general determined that he downloaded more than 4,000 sexually explicit images from the internet onto his work computer during regular work hours.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming wrote in an investigative public synopsis released Monday that investigators substantiated the allegation by working with the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology. They found that the images were downloaded in less than a month.

The employee, whose name and department wasn't identified, admitted to accessing and downloading the images, and acknowledged that he knew it violated city policy to do so, Cumming wrote.

Management referred the case to the city law department, which may seek reimbursement for wages earned downloading the material, the synopsis said

The Office of the Inspector General is charged with promoting accountability, efficiency and integrity in city government, as well as investigating claims of fraud, waste and abuse

