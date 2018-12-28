Detained immigrants seeking asylum at border get help from Baltimore attorneys, law students

The man from El Salvador told a chilling story: He had been assaulted by a gang and tried to report the crime to police. Instead, gang members accosted him again, holding up a cellphone that was on speaker so he could hear the threat directly.

“I will hunt down your family one by one if you go to police,” attorney Alyssa Domzal said he told her.

Hounded no matter where he went and fearful he could bring harm to his loved ones, the man said he decided to leave his country entirely. He traveled through Mexico and crossed into the United States near El Paso, Texas, where he was quickly apprehended and ultimately sent to a detention center in Folkston, Ga. There, he would meet Domzal, far from her own home in Baltimore — and her work as a corporate attorney specializing in commercial real estate transactions.

Domzal and a fellow attorney at Ballard Spahr, Michelle McGeough, are among hundreds of lawyers across the country who have taken time away from their paid work to travel to remote detention centers and represent undocumented immigrants — helping them seek asylum, for example, or release on bond or parole while awaiting rulings on whether they can stay in the United States or face deportation to the countries they fled.

We need lawyers down there helping people and letting them know there are people in the United States who care about them. — Michelle McGeough, Ballard Spahr attorney

With the Trump administration clamping down on immigration on multiple fronts — separating children from parents on the border and resettling far fewer refugees than in the past — the number of detainees is soaring. In fiscal 2018, according to a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement report, 396,448 people were booked into detention facilities, a more than 22 percent increase over the previous year.

Many in the legal profession have been motivated to take on the cause of those seeking entry to the U.S., with some of the country’s most prominent law firms filing suits to challenge Trump’s policies. Lawyers are donating their time, which might otherwise cost paying clients hundreds of dollars an hour, to represent immigrants.

“I became interested because the policy of family separation was particularly troubling to me because I’m the mother of two, and just imagining that policy playing out in my own life,” said McGeogh, a litigator in real estate and employment cases.

McGeogh and Domzal are back at work in Baltimore now, in 18th-floor offices overlooking the Inner Harbor, but they haven’t left their volunteer work behind. Domzal and four Ballard Spahr attorneys from offices elsewhere in the country continue to work on an asylum application for the man from El Salvador, whom they worked with the week of Oct. 29, that they plan to submit in February. And both she and McGeogh, who volunteered at a facility in Lumpkin, Ga., the week of Nov. 5, want to return in the coming year to further assist detainees.

“I remember when I came back from Georgia, Monday morning, parking in the Gallery garage, and having this sense that my work here is important,” McGeogh said, “but also knowing that what was going on at the time in Lumpkin was impactful.

“I thought, I should be there,” she said. “I need to go back there.”

Even working just a single week proved to be an intense experience, the lawyers said.

Domzal recalls seeing hundreds of men, wearing color-coded uniforms of blue for lower-risk detainees with minor or no criminal records and orange for those deemed higher-risk.

“The vast majority are in blue,” she said, “and yet they’re here in what is essentially a prison.”

While interpreters are available, Domzal speaks Spanish from having spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Peru.

“There’s a rapport and emotional connection when you’re talking to someone in their native language that is really powerful,” she said.

The pro bono program Domzal and McGeogh worked with, the Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative, is run by the Southern Poverty Law Center at three detention centers in Georgia and two in Louisiana. Other groups, such as Catholic Charities and Kids In Need of Defense, or KIND, similarly offer legal aid to immigrants.

Earlier this year, a group of University of Maryland Law School professors and students spent their spring break volunteering for the poverty law center program at a facility in Southern Georgia.

Or, as Associate Professor Maureen Sweeney calls it wryly, “where due process goes to die.”

Because deportation is a civil matter, immigrants do not have a right to an attorney as someone charged in a criminal case does. And even if they or family members have the means to hire a lawyer, the remote location of the detention centers means there are few attorneys in the vicinity available to take such cases.

“It was eye-opening for [students] to see how limited the access to legal counsel was,” Sweeney said. “I think they got a real sort of concrete, personal experience of what it means to be detained when your rights are so constrained, more than even in the criminal justice system. I think they also got an experience of what a difference it makes to have a lawyer.

Emily Neubig, now a third-year student, had been president of the school’s Immigration Law and Policy Association and organized the trip. Students raised money and received assistance from the law school for travel and hotel costs. Much of their work involved interviewing detainees to see whether they might be eligible for bond or parole while their cases were pending, conversations made difficult by the fact that there was only one attorney’s room for in-person meetings and a few booths where they could talk by phone across a partition to their potential clients.

“You had to wait forever before they would let you in,” Neubig said, “and then you had to speak through phones where you could hardly hear them.”

For another law student, Jacob Lichtenbaum, the week brought home the privilege he enjoyed simply by “accident of birth.” Lichtenbaum, now a second-year student, said he interviewed a man close to his own age of 25 who lost his protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy after a drug possession case.

“If the same thing happened to me, I would get an attorney and be fine,” he said. “Their status is so fragile.”

Lichetenbaum, who is president of the immigration association, said he wishes all citizens could see for themselves the desperation of detainees.

“You see what the stakes are for these people,” he said. “They’re an easy target. Someone needs to stand up for them.”

Dan Werner, who directs the immigrant initiative, said about 320 attorneys have worked pro bono at the detention centers, and others have worked remotely, answering phone calls for the program. Along with hundreds of other volunteers, such as interpreters, the program is making a “significant dent” in the lack of representation among detainees. Studies have shown, as in other legal proceedings, those who have a lawyer are more likely to receive a favorable outcome.