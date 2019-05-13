I-95 ramps in Baltimore to temporarily close Monday night for repaving, MdTA says

Four Interstate 95 ramps in Baltimore are scheduled to close temporarily overnight for repaving, weather permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Monday afternoon, less than 12 hours in advance.

John Sales, a spokesman for the transportation authority, blamed the delay on notifying the public on short notice from the authority’s operations section.

“Sometimes they don’t get it to us until the day of,” Sales said. “They’re not emergency repairs, just repaving.”

The following exit/entrance ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday. (If the rain continues, the repairs will be postponed for the same times the following night.)

» The Exit 52 ramp from I-95 North onto Russell Street

A detour will be set up, directing drivers to the next exit, Interstate 395, then on to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to Lee Street, to Russell Street.

» The ramp from northbound Russell Street/Maryland Route 295 onto I-95 North

A detour will be set up from Russell Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to southbound I-395, to northbound I-95.

» The ramp from Kane Street onto I-95 South

The northbound detour will send traffic to Eastern Avenue, to Gusryan Street, to Dundalk Avenue, to Holabird Avenue, to Broening Highway, to Keith Avenue, to I-95 South.

The southbound detour will go to Dundalk Avenue, to Holabird Avenue, to Broening Highway, to Keith Avenue, to I-95 South.

» The ramp from westbound Eastern Avenue to I-95 South

The detour is the same for the southbound Kane Street one: Dundalk Avenue, to Holabird Avenue, to Broening Highway, to Keith Avenue, to I-95 South.

