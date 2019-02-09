Maryland receives $53.3 million from HUD to help the homeless

Maryland has received $53.3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help the homeless, the federal agency announced Friday.

“Local communities in Maryland are on the front lines, working day in and day out to reduce homelessness,” Joe DeFelice, HUD’s Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, said in a statement. “I’m pleased we can bolster their efforts by renewing support to 143 existing programs and funding 20 new, promising projects.”

The money, in the form of Continuum of Care Program grants, will support a range of interventions designed to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with emergency shelter and transitional and permanent housing.

Among area groups to receive funding are Behavioral Health System Baltimore, $4.1 million; Project PLASE, whose four grants totaled close to $3.4 million; the AIRS Shelter Plus Care program, which was awarded more than $1.5 million; House of Ruth, whose two grants came to about $1.5 million, and Health Care for the Homeless, which received more than $1.1 million.

Last month, HUD announced nearly $2 billion in funding to thousands of homeless assistance programs across the country.

