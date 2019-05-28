'Women Against Private Police' face deadline this week in effort to stop Hopkins police force

A group of Baltimore residents fighting the creation of an armed Johns Hopkins police force face a key deadline this week in their effort to put the issue on the 2020 ballot to let voters decide.

The organization “Women Against Private Police,” which formed a ballot issue committee to fight the creation of the Hopkins force, has until Friday to turn in approximately 23,000 signatures to state elections officials.

Joan L. Floyd, treasurer for the “Women Against Private Police” group, said she did not know how many signatures have been collected so far.

The organization issued a news released Tuesday morning encouraging residents across Maryland to join their effort.

Organizers said there are two ways to sign:

Voters from all over Maryland can download and print their own personal petition page from www.womenagainstprivatepolice.org and mail it to “WAPP” at P.O. Box 13052, Baltimore, MD 21203 to arrive by May 31.

Volunteers are conducting traditional canvassing and Maryland voters can sign the petition if approached by a canvasser. Any individual over the age of 18 may circulate the petition using materials provided by WAPP, organizers said

The group is also accepting financial contributions for the referendum petition at at womenagainstprivatepolice.revv.co.

If organizers collect enough signatures, the Johns Hopkins police force legislation will be prevented from going into effect as planned on July 1. Instead, the question will be placed on the 2020 election ballot.

“This is another opportunity for us, as a Black people in the community, to feel that we will be now either racial profiled or looked under a microscope,” longtime East Baltimore activist and resident Donald Gresham said in a statement released by the group.

If the group hits its first deadline for signatures, it has until June 30 to collect nearly 70,000.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, last month signed the Hopkins police bill, after both chambers, dominated by Democrats, passed the legislation. The Senate voted 42-2 to approve the final version of the bill, dubbed the “Community Safety and Strengthening Act.”

The two votes against came from Baltimore’s Sen. Mary Washington and Sen. Jill P. Carter, who have both expressed deep reservations about allowing the creation of a police force for a private institution.

The House of Delegates voted 94-42 vote in favor.

Students and other activists have been fiercely opposed to the plan, holding numerous protests, including a monthlong sit-in.

The bill will enable Hopkins to have a police force of up to 100 armed officers that will patrol in a defined area around its Homewood academic campus, its medical campus in East Baltimore and the Peabody Institute conservatory in Mount Vernon. The patrol area also includes nearby public, residential streets.

The bill also requires the state to provide millions of dollars in funding to community programs in Baltimore.

