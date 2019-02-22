Man killed, woman injured in shooting in East Baltimore

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in East Baltimore Friday night, police said.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of Cliftview Avenue in Darley Park shortly after 9 p.m., and found two victims, police said.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The woman was being treated Friday night for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella