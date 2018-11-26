Baltimore transit needs local oversight, more funding, regional transportation report says

Baltimore’s buses, Light Rail, Metro Subway and MARC Train would be improved by local oversight in addition to the Maryland Transit Administration, a state agency which reports to the governor, according to the Greater Washington Partnership’s Capital Region Blueprint for Regional Mobility.

The city’s transit system is one of only a few in the country owned and operated by the state, rather than a regional authority or local transportation department — a problem, according to the blueprint, because “state officials are accountable to constituents across Maryland, many of whom do not live in Baltimore and may not share Baltimore’s goals.”

“Under this structure, Baltimore’s public transportation system has not kept pace with repair and service needs or developed a strategy to enhance existing service,” the Greater Washington Partnership wrote. “This governance and funding structure must be reformed … to create a truly regional rapid and reliable transit system in the Baltimore metro area.”

The blueprint, a 16-month report released Monday, incorporates proposals from stakeholders across the region and contains high-level transportation recommendations for Maryland, Washington and Virginia, focused on connecting the region, improving consumer experience, ensuring equitable access and integrating innovation.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

The report contains specific actions it said the region could take to strengthen regional transportation. Aside from increased local oversight, some of the Baltimore-specific actions include:

» Integrating the MTA’s MARC commuter train with Washington’s Virginia Railway Express (VRE) train.

» Renovating the Baltimore & Potomac (B&P) Tunnel.

» Redeveloping Baltimore’s Penn Station.

» Completing the Baltimore Greenway Trails Network.

» Increasing the speed and reliability of Baltimore’s transit system, while establishing a bold vision for an expanded system.

Strengthening the overall Capital Region’s transportation options will enable economic and social mobility for those without cars while helping recruit and retain young talent to the area, Greater Washington Partnership CEO Jason Miller said in a statement.

"Now more than ever, we must move forward together to transform the region’s transportation system, with a special focus on our transit system that currently holds us back from our full potential,” Miller said.

Mass transit is among the Baltimore region’s top challenges. Nearly three-quarters of people who live in the Baltimore region can get to its roughly 1.4 million jobs within 45 minutes by car, the report said, but public transportation, however, allows access to only 6 percent of those jobs within that amount of time.

The 145-year-old B&P Tunnel costs Amtrak millions of dollars per year due to its deterioration, and its curved path restricts trains to less than 30 mph, delaying MARC passengers, too.

The Maryland Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration completed design plans in March 2017 to straighten the tunnel and expand it to four tracks, but neither the state nor the federal government has put forward money for construction. Replacing the tunnel would cost $4.5 billion and save more than 20,000 passengers a combined 850 hours in travel each day, the report said.

“The existing tunnel creates a safety and economic risk since the region’s rail service does not have alternate routes to use in the event of a disruption due to maintenance or an emergency,” the Greater Washington Partnership wrote.

Those who drive, too, shoulder some of the burden. Congestion in the region costs Baltimore-area drivers $1,100 annually, and costs D.C. drivers more than $1,800, the highest amount for any metro area in the country, the report said. And the cost could grow, with up to half of all vehicle trip times spent sitting in traffic by 2040, up from 30 percent today.

Maryland is creating a $50 million network of 14 smart signal corridors on heavily traveled state routes, which has already reduced drive times along Harford County routes by 13 percent, the Greater Washington Partnership said.

The regional mobility blueprint does not specifically mention Gov. Larry Hogan’s cancellation of the Red Line, a $2.9 billion east-west Light Rail line, or his plan to spend $9 billion on express toll lanes on the Interstate 495 Capital Beltway, I-270 between Frederick and D.C., and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

But both decisions drew harsh criticism from transit advocates, and the blueprint’s findings echo their concerns.

The creation this year of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan Commission, a group which will lay out goals for Baltimore-area public transportation and ways to meet those goals with a combination of existing and new solutions, was “a step in the right direction,” the Greater Washington Partnership said.

“While a visionary plan that focuses specifically on the needs of the Baltimore metro area is sorely needed, implementing that plan will require leadership that is just as regionally focused and regionally accountable,” the report said.

In a statement, John Porcari, former U.S. deputy secretary of transportation, called the report “a consensus, yet ambitious, strategy for our region and brings together the best public policy experts the region has to offer.”