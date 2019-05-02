Road closures planned for Baltimore Flower Mart this weekend

Portions of several roads will be closed for in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood this weekend for the annual Flower Mart festival, according to the city Department of Transportation.

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. Thursday until midnight Monday morning:

» Charles Street between Centre and Read streets

» Madison Street between St. Paul and Cathedral streets

» Mount Vernon Place between St. Pail to Cathedral streets

Parking will be prohibited from 2 p.m. Thursday until midnight Monday morning.

“Variable message signs will be placed in the area to alert motorists of the closures,” the Department of Transportation announced. “Transportation Enforcement Officers will be posted at critical locations to help facilitate the movement of traffic. Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for pedestrians and are encouraged to use alternate routes.”

You can find more info about the Flower Mart here.

