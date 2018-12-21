Portion of Federal Hill sliding onto the street

A portion of Federal Hill was sliding toward Covington Street Friday morning.

Mud and grass from the iconic hill was slipping onto the 900 block of Covington Street, near the American Visionary Art Museum.

In a Facebook post, Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes the hill, said he asked the directors of the city’s transportation and recreation and parks departments to inspect and cordon off the area around the slide and determine whether to close the street. His office has been working on plans to stabilize the hill, he continued.

The slide came during another stretch of wet weather as the Baltimore area’s record rain total climbed closer to 70 inches for the year.

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan