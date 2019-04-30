FBI posts billboard ad for tips about corruption days after Baltimore mayor's home was raided. Coincidence?

The FBI wants any and all tips related to public corruption in Baltimore and a spokesman said a billboard and corresponding social media posts are not tied to the fact their agents were seen raiding the home and offices of embattled Mayor Catherine Pugh last week.

No, the billboard and posts are not directly linked with the ongoing investigation into Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” children’s books and her deals to sell them to the University of Maryland Medical System, Kaiser Permanente and others, FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said late Monday afternoon.

Fitz said the push on billboards and social media was simply a coincidence and something the office does every four to five months.

“We just do that from time to time,” Fitz said. “We’re always looking for tips.”

And he was quick to point out that the FBI is, in fact, investigating a number of public corruption cases.

Just two weeks ago, FBI and federal investigators announced that nearly 20 people were indicted for allegedly running a smuggling ring of prison guards and inmates exchanging drugs, pornography and cellphones.

And then, there’s the federal case against several Baltimore police officers who were part of the department’s fraught Gun Trace Task Force. Just last week, a former Philadelphia and Baltimore officer was sentenced to nine years in prison for helping a member of the Gun Trace Task Force sell drugs taken off the street in Baltimore.



So yeah, you did see FBI agents taking out boxes and boxes of Pugh’s home and there are a number of investigations into her dealings with UMMS and others.



But she’s not the only one being investigated by federal agencies, and the FBI wants to know what you know about any allegedly corrupt public officials.



Nothing to see here. Unless you saw something. In which case, you should email the web address on the billboard.



