Man shot on North Avenue on 11th consecutive day of shootings in Baltimore

A 50-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:30 p.m. Friday by Baltimore City police, becoming the 16th person shot over 11 consecutive days. Five people have been killed.

Officers were dispatched Friday evening to the 900 block of W. North Ave., west of the Jones Falls Expressway in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood, and found the man. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or text 443-90204824.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn