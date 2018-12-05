Pay a dollar to get into the National Aquarium and other Baltimore area attractions this weekend

Baltimore Dollar (Or Less) Days are back. Take the whole family to your favorite Baltimore area attractions or explore museums you’ve never been to for $1 this Saturday and Sunday.

The popular promotion can bring out a lot of people, so the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore suggests getting in line early. For questions about tickets, hours, and lines — call the museums and attractions directly.

Here’s where you can go for a $1 or less:

Maryland Science Center: 601 Light St., Saturday and Sunday — $1 | IMAX not included.

National Aquarium: 501 E. Pratt St., Saturday and Sunday — $1 | Must be purchased on site at ticket window. Movie theater not included.

Port Discovery Children’s Museum: 35 Market Place, Sunday — $1 | No coupons or other discounts accepted. First come, first served.

Jewish Museum of Maryland: 15 Lloyd St., Sunday — $1

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: 1601 E. North Ave., Saturday, 9am-5pm & Sunday, 12-5pm, — $1

Star-Spangled Banner Flag House: 844 E. Pratt St., Saturday — $1

Maryland Historical Society: 201 W. Monument St., Saturday and Sunday – FREE

Christmas Village in Baltimore: 501 Light St., Saturday and Sunday —$1

Reginald F. Lewis Museum: 830 E. Pratt St., Saturday and Sunday — $1

Top of the World Observation Deck: 401 E. Pratt Street, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m — $1

Historic Ships in Baltimore (USS Constellation, USS Torsk, USCGC Taney, Lightship Chesapeake): 301 E. Pratt Street, Pier One-Constellation Dock, Saturday and Sunday — $1

Mt. Vernon Place Washington Monument: 699 N. Charles Street, Saturday and Sunday — Museum is Free. Climb to the top for awesome views of the city for an additional charge of $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Hours and more information are available on Downtown Partnership’s website.