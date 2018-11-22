Rockeymoore Cummings challenges Matthews for Maryland Democratic Party chair

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who briefly ran for governor last year, is now challenging Maryland’s Democratic Party chairwoman Kathleen Matthews in the party’s upcoming election.

While Democrats lost the race for Maryland governor last month to Republican Larry Hogan, causing angst among some, the party also saw success at many down-ballot races across the state, engendering confidence among others in party leadership.

Rockeymoore Cummings is a public policy consultant, while Matthews is a former journalist and communications executive.

They are among 22 Democrats who have filed to run for positions on the party’s executive committee, according to a news release from party officials.

“It’s exciting to welcome a new generation of Democrats interested in leading the party after our investment in grassroots organizing turned out more than 1.2 million Democrats on Election Day,” Matthews said in a statement. “As we look to the future, the Maryland Democratic Party has an opportunity to build on our successes at the ballot box this year to elect Democrats statewide and in every county in Maryland.”

The party’s bylaws require gender balance and each region in Maryland must be represented on the committee.

The elections will be held at the Democratic State Central Committee of Maryland meeting on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at 4371 Parliament Place in Lanham.

The names of the candidates are:

Chair

Kathleen Matthews, Montgomery County (incumbent)

Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings, Baltimore City

Vice-Chair (3 chosen: 2 men and one woman)

Scherod Barnes, Baltimore City (incumbent 1st Vice Chair)

Wala Blegay, Prince George’s County

Darlene Cocco-Adams, Southern Maryland

Allison Galbraith, Eastern Shore

Scott Kane, Eastern Shore

Cheryl Landis, Prince George’s County

Delegate Cory McCray, Baltimore City

Jeffrey Slavin, Montgomery County (incumbent 3nd Vice-Chair)

Nicole Williams, Prince George’s County

Secretary

Robbie Leonard, Baltimore County

Erwin Rose, Montgomery County

Treasurer

Bob Kresslein, Western Maryland (incumbent)

Deputy Secretary

Abena McAllister, Southern Maryland

Herb Smith, Western Maryland

Malcolm Heflin, Baltimore County

Deputy Treasurer

Jake Burdett, Eastern Shore

Cheryl Landis, Prince George’s County

Laurie Brittingham, Eastern Shore

Chrissy Holt, Southern Maryland

Akil Patterson, Baltimore City